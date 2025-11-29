Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE AUTHORIZED BY OUR AGENCY For detailed information and a professional presenta…
$760,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go