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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Rental Villa with Pier on Knight Island Escape to exclusivity at TEKCE Villa Knight …
$57,184
per month
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