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Penthouses with garden for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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