Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

villas
60
duplexes
9
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
ID FE 4022Exclusive villas – the perfect home for living and relaxingWe present new furnishe…
$795,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
ID FE 4023Modern residential complex in Fethiye, Karga district is an ideal place to live an…
$302,219
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
ID FE 4024Private triplex villas 4+1 with swimming pool and 400 m2 plot in Fethiye, Karga di…
$789,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go