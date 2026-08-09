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Duplexes with garage for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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