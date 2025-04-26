Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fatih
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Fatih, Turkey

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
With this project located in Istanbul Fatih, we make you live the old Istanbul spirit that y…
$638,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 274 m²
With this project located in Istanbul Fatih, we make you live the old Istanbul spirit that y…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go