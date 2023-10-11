Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fatih Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
€217,100

Properties features in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir