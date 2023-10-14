Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Eyuepsultan, Turkey

apartments
61
houses
10
6 properties total found
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€975,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€322,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 9
Low-Rise Apartments with Golden Horn View in Eyüp İstanbul. Sea view apartments are located …
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Göktürk is a conservative family neighborhood in İstanbul which offers a high level of livin…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
€275,000
