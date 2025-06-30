Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

4 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
These stylish homes are situated within a nature-inspired project in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, is…
$3,07M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,32M
6 bedroom house in Eyupsultan, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
The villas are in Kemerburgaz, Eyupsultan, istanbul. This area in the north of the city is p…
$2,36M
