Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Sea front Duplexes for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Eyüp İstanbul The apartments are loc…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go