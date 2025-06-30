Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. Castle
  6. Garden

Castles with garden for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,32M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go