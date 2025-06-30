Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 16
Modern residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$426,100
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanb…
$588,953
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
$221,654
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul,…
$570,076
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istan…
$197,850
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
$492,897
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart…
$501,645
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Is…
$1,08M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence feature…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest…
$583,387
