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Pool Apartments for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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1 BHK
39
2 BHK
76
3 BHK
69
4 BHK
47
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Apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
These contemporary flats in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, istanbul, offer stunning forest views and a…
$531,205
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