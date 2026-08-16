Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

;
1 BHK
39
2 BHK
76
3 BHK
69
4 BHK
47
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul,…
$570,076
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
$221,654
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart…
$501,645
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanb…
$588,953
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go