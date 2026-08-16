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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

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1 BHK
39
2 BHK
76
3 BHK
69
4 BHK
47
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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