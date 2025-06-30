Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

1 BHK
69
2 BHK
107
3 BHK
74
4 BHK
26
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This prestigious project is located in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, an emerging investment hub on is…
$1,51M
Apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
These contemporary flats in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, istanbul, offer stunning forest views and a…
$533,171
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 16
Modern residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$426,100
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with developed infrastructure, with views of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanb…
$588,953
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
$221,654
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/14
The project is located in the center of the first zone of the European part of Istanbul, on …
$345,000
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istan…
$197,850
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
$492,897
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
3 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence feature…
$1,14M
