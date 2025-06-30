Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eyupsultan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Eyupsultan, Turkey

1 BHK
69
2 BHK
107
3 BHK
74
4 BHK
26
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
$450,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/14
The project is located in the center of the first zone of the European part of Istanbul, on …
$345,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go