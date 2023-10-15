Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Esenyurt
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Esenyurt, Turkey
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
€83,496
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir