  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Esenyurt
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
$208,057
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul,…
$291,077
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 15
New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real est…
$316,246
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 13
Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restauran…
$245,838
