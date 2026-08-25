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Pool Apartments for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

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1 BHK
50
2 BHK
51
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
14
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL 17th floor, 2+1, 125 m², with corner (L-shaped) balcony Walking area, soci…
$133 000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
$111 839
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