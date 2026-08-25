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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

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1 BHK
50
2 BHK
51
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
14
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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL 17th floor, 2+1, 125 m², with corner (L-shaped) balcony Walking area, soci…
$133 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$159 937
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3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$369 073
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$239 321
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4 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$499 656
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Flats with High Ceilings in Esenyurt İstanbul The newly-built flats are located in …
$748 657
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4 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Büyükçekmece with amazing Sea View This premiu…
$982 000
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Room 3 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Room 3 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$120 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/20
It is worth your investment with Kameroğlu Metrohome operation, where Yaşam Vadisi is locate…
$250 000
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