Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Esenyurt
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

1 BHK
14
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€151,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€81,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir