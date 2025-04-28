Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 10
Number of Units: 223 (217 apartments and 6 commercial units) Building Height: • Comprising…
$145,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul,…
$291,077
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 15
New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real est…
$316,246
Leave a request
