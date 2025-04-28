Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

1 BHK
57
2 BHK
94
3 BHK
35
4 BHK
16
4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 5/10
Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Büyükçekmece with amazing Sea View This premiu…
$982,000
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/35
rooms: 1+1 bathroom:   separate toilet   separate bathroom total area: 88m ² Viven are…
$98,000
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 10
Number of Units: 223 (217 apartments and 6 commercial units) Building Height: • Comprising…
$145,000
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/11
$346,000
