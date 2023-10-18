Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
€213,600
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
€652,900
