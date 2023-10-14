Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Esentepe Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…
€449,700
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 3 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…
€784,100

Properties features in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir