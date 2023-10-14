Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Esenevler Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€212,000

