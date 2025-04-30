Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Sea front Penthouses for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$119,276
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$83,165
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go