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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
Studio Apartment with Comprehensive Amenities in Tömük, Erdemli, Mersin Mersin is one of the…
$41,009
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