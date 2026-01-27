Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Sea in Erdemli Ayaş Mersin, one of th…
$76,204
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go