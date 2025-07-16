Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erbaa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Erbaa, Turkey

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cesmeli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cesmeli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Located in the scenic Çesmeli area of Mersin, these ready-to-move flats offer great value fo…
$64,199
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cesmeli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cesmeli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the Tomuk neighborhood of Erdemli, Mersin, these affordable apartments offer a gr…
$68,868
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cesmeli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cesmeli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
These stylish flats for sale in Mersin, located in the sought-after Çesmeli area of Erdemli,…
$86,377
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go