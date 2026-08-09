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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Mountain View with Garden and Pool Döşemealtı offers a peacefu…
$752,626
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$437,008
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Komurculer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Komurculer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
DECHEMALTS — This is a area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. D cheesemal…
$714,500
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