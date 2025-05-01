Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Dosemealti
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Komurculer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Komurculer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
DECHEMALTS — This is a area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. D cheesemal…
$714,500
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
The complex consists of 109 villas with high ceilings and large gardens. The complex has man…
$443,453
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is being built on a 2042m2 plot in Antalya Döşemealtı, consisting of a total of …
$551,905
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go