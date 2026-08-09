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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$521,243
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