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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
1-Bedroom Mountain and Nature View Apartment in Döşemealtı Bahçeyaka Neighborhood The apartm…
$59,990
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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