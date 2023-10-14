Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Doesemealti

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

apartments
33
houses
69
20 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Properties for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Dosemealti Properties for sale in Antalya …
€68,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pool in Yenikoy Neighborhood Dosemealti The villas are located in the Ye…
€675,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€428,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€404,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas with Indoor Car Park and Winter Garden in Dosemealti Altinkale Neighborhood The …
€983,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Villas with Indoor Car Park and Winter Garden in Dosemealti Altinkale Neighborhood The …
€757,000
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Doesemealti, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic villa in Antalya district of Deshemealta! UNDER CITIZENSHIP TR. The largest villa in An…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Selimiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Selimiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, wit…
€679,667
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yesilbayir, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€837,099
7 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
7 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 730 m²
Move into an impressive spacious home with breathtaking mountain views nestled in an attract…
Price on request
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale in Döşemealtıbrings together perfect architecture, spaciousness, smart layout…
Price on request
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Doesemealti, Turkey
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 395 m²
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern designed villa cons…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
An exclusive and fascinating Architecture idea that turns into an enormous project where the…
Price on request
4 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Surprising all buyers with its uniqueness and extraordinaryness, the villa for sale in Antal…
Price on request
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Put on your seat belt and travel into your brand-new villa for sale in Antalya. Whenever you…
Price on request
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For those who appreciate comfort and privacy, today is the day to have a look at this villa …
Price on request
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The inviting and prestigious villa for sale in Antalya. İmagine stepping into an art piece m…
Price on request
9 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
9 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The exterior is defined as a modern and innovative design. The roofline liberally affects th…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The detached villa for sale in Antalya is fantastic (225 square meters). The ground floor ar…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir