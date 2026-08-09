Pool Houses for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

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Pool Houses for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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3 properties total found
House in Dosemealti, Turkey
House
Dosemealti, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Discover the charm of this elegant detached villa situated in the desirable Altınkale neighb…
$723,840
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new citizenship investment project in Döşemealti. Döşemealti is a district bri…
$372,000
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5 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
LARES VİLLALARI, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN FİRMA ga…
Price on request
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