UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Doesemealti
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey
villas
25
House
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
2
296 m²
2
New luxury villa complex in Deshemealta We present to your attention a new elite complex of …
€752,000
Recommend
7 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
5
730 m²
Move into an impressive spacious home with breathtaking mountain views nestled in an attract…
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
3
300 m²
Villas for sale in Antalya will amaze you! These villas, where you can have a luxurious lif…
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
300 m²
We introduce you to the luxury villa project where you will feel special! The project, whos…
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
3
300 m²
Get ready to make the best investment in your life! A wonderful villa project is rising in …
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
5
510 m²
We offer you the house of your dreams with the villas for sale in Antalya! The project, whi…
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
6
560 m²
Villa for sale in Döşemealtıbrings together perfect architecture, spaciousness, smart layout…
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
6
395 m²
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you an ultra luxurious life. The modern designed villa cons…
Price on request
Recommend
7 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with gas heating
Doesemealti, Turkey
2
3
670 m²
Are you ready to transition to a modern life with a villa for sale in Antalya? The villa wi…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with security
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
2
190 m²
Turn the keys today to a well-development district, an exceptional villa that boasts open co…
Price on request
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
5
600 m²
Can you imagine? Wake up every single morning with sweeping views of the mountains, have you…
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
200 m²
Put on your seat belt and travel into your brand-new villa for sale in Antalya. Whenever you…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with tile floor
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
2
180 m²
Don’t think twice before getting this villa for sale in Antalya. The three-bedroom, two-bath…
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
2
200 m²
For those who appreciate comfort and privacy, today is the day to have a look at this villa …
Price on request
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
5
400 m²
The inviting and prestigious villa for sale in Antalya. İmagine stepping into an art piece m…
Price on request
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with security
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
300 m²
Stop what you’re doing right now. Take a deep breath. Would you like to live in a luxurious …
Price on request
Recommend
9 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
4
350 m²
The exterior is defined as a modern and innovative design. The roofline liberally affects th…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Doesemealti, Turkey
1
2
225 m²
The detached villa for sale in Antalya is fantastic (225 square meters). The ground floor ar…
Price on request
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL