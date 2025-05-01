Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Komurculer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Komurculer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
DECHEMALTS — This is a area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. D cheesemal…
$714,500
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
The complex consists of 109 villas with high ceilings and large gardens. The complex has man…
$443,453
5 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
LARES VİLLALARI, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN FİRMA ga…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is being built on a 2042m2 plot in Antalya Döşemealtı, consisting of a total of …
$551,905
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The chic villa in Antalya Deshemealta! Citizenship Tr. The largest in the area of ​​the vi…
$1,82M
