  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Doesemealti
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

4 properties total found
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Want to be the owner of the luxury villa for sale in Antalya? Well-appointed design, rich fa…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Antalya?  Then you will be a…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
An exclusive and fascinating Architecture idea that turns into an enormous project where the…
Price on request
