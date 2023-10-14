Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Doesemealti
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

penthouses
4
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Properties for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Dosemealti Properties for sale in Antalya …
€68,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€428,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Spacious Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya The modern ap…
€404,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Realtor Global invites investors who care about their comfort and financial future to a luxu…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
An exclusive and fascinating Architecture idea that turns into an enormous project where the…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir