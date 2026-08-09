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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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1 BHK
11
2 BHK
5
4 BHK
8
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8 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Altınkale Döşemealtı The apartments are locat…
$327,178
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The apartment is locate…
$59,990
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
The building was built in June 2024 in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The apartment, which is fa…
$109,933
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$91,664
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/4
1-Bedroom Mountain and Nature View Apartment in Döşemealtı Bahçeyaka Neighborhood The apartm…
$59,990
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dosemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Altınkale Döşemealtı The apartments are locat…
$294,716
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