  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Dosemealti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

2 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with three swimming pools, spa and sports areas, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Tu…
$335,417
4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey We offer …
$1,25M
5 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and parking spaces, Döşemealtı, Turkey We…
$1,38M
