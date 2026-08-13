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Terraced Apartments for sale in Didim, Turkey

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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