Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Derince
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Derince, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
€264,443

Properties features in Derince, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir