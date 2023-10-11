Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Dalaman
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Dalaman, Turkey

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 22 rooms in Dalaman, Turkey
Hotel 22 rooms
Dalaman, Turkey
Rooms 22
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 5
-1240 m2 closed area within 385 m2 area (including basement and attic) -It has 5 floors and…
€2,92M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir