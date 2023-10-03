Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Shops for Sale in Turkey

6 properties total found
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€426,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€489,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Cinarli, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Cinarli, Turkey
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Advantageously Located Shops with Profitable Investment Opportunity in Trabzon Pelitli The s…
€183,000
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€207,000
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop with a Ready Tenant and Rental Income in Bursa Gemlik. The shop for sale in Bursa Gemli…
€207,000
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request

