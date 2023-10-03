Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial real estates for Sale in Turkey

35 properties total found
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€426,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€489,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Cinarli, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Cinarli, Turkey
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Advantageously Located Shops with Profitable Investment Opportunity in Trabzon Pelitli The s…
€183,000
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€207,000
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€18,86M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,28M
Commercial 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tarsus, Turkey
Commercial 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 16/18
Businesses within Walking Distance of the Amenities Facing Mersin Port Known as a sunny cit…
€1,31M
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop with a Ready Tenant and Rental Income in Bursa Gemlik. The shop for sale in Bursa Gemli…
€207,000
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
€906,493
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,39M
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
€6,05M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/5
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
€1,76M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with security in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
€520,400
Commercial with sea view, with Подходит для гражданства in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with sea view, with Подходит для гражданства
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/6
Six-story building near the sea in the center of Alanya for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya…
€2,42M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M
Hotel with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Family hotel 6 apartmentsArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDistance to the sea: 2000One TAPU sells…
€847,000
Commercial with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the sea: 100Shop for sale with the…
€240,000
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 940 m²
Floor 6/6
Cleopatra crown oneArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 50Hotel Information Ant…
€8,00M
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 6/6
Kleopatra gold hotelArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 10Our Kleopatra gold ho…
€3,20M
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000

