Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Pool Offices for Sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
27
Istanbul
25
Antalya
15
Mediterranean Region
15
Alanya
8
Sekerhane Mahallesi
8
Ankara
3
Central Anatolia Region
3
Office To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
€199,000
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€489,400
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€150,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€171,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kepez, Turkey
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
€34,680

Property types in Turkey

commercial real estates
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir