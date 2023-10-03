Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Turkey

Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,28M
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€171,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000

