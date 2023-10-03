Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial real estates for Sale in Turkey

10 properties total found
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
€100,00M
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная in Datca, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Datca, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
€1,04M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€171,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Price on request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tekirdag, Turkey
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tekirdag, Turkey
Area 450 m²
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
€770,000

