Seaview Hotels for Sale in Turkey

14 properties total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,39M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
€6,05M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/5
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
€1,76M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M
Hotel with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Family hotel 6 apartmentsArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDistance to the sea: 2000One TAPU sells…
€847,000
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tekirdag, Turkey
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tekirdag, Turkey
Area 450 m²
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
€770,000
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey.Alanya Hotel 5 ***** on the first line A successful, year-round hotel 5 ***** in the …
€60,00M

