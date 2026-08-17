Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey

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  6. Sea view

Sea front Duplexes for sale in Çiftlikköy, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$219,780
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$293,274
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$325,043
Leave a request
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